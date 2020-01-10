Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday today. He was born on 10th January 1974. He turned 46 today. Hrithik Roshan has portrayed a variety of characters and is known for his dancing skills.

His first leading role was in the box-office success Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), for which he received several awards. Performances in the 2000 terrorism drama Fiza and the 2001 ensemble melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... consolidated his reputation but were followed by several poorly received films.

The talented actor is basking in the glory of back to back success of his films with Super 30 and War. Both films have received love and appreciation from all quarters simultaneously breaking records at the box office.

Apart from his acting, he is undoubtedly the king of dance in Bollywood. The actor has proved that he is still unbeatable in terms of dance.

Check out the Hrithik Roshan's Iconic dance steps below:

Ek Pal Ka Jeena - Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Main Aisa Kyon Hoon - Lakshya

Dhoom Again-Dhoom:2

Tu Meri-BANG BANG

Senorita - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Ghungroo- War

Jai Jai Shivshankar-War

Dil Na Diya- Krrish

Its magic-Koi mil gaya

Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala Koi Mil Gaya

Bang Bang Title Track

Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi

Hrithik Roshan Gets The Best Birthday Gift From Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan. The birthday star woke up to an adorable birthday greeting card from Sussanne Khan on Instagram. "Happiest happiest birthday, Rye... you are the most incredible man I know.