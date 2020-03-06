  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Happy Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor's seductive back pose pictures will make you drool

Happy Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor's seductive back pose pictures will make you drool

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Mar 2020 10:00:45 IST

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday today. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film Dhadak, which was a commercial success and earned her the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor giving us desi vibes

Today Janhvi Kapoor celebrates his birthday. She was born on 6 March. She turned 23 today. Her mesmerizing acting and dancing skills make her one of the most-loved actors in the industry.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion sense is a true inspiration for her huge fan base. She knows perfectly how to style the outfits uniquely.

Check out the few photos of the Janhvi Kapoor's seductive back pose pictures below:

Team Glamsham wishes Janhvi Kapoor a very Happy Birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor chills like a boss

This photo is giving us major retro feels.

Her fans usually go berserk over 

Related Topics

FeatureLove songs from the serial 'Qubool Hai'

Love songs from the serial 'Qubool Hai'

FeatureAjitesh Sharma : The 'Pehchaan' keeps rolling

Ajitesh Sharma : The 'Pehchaan' keeps rolling

FeatureInternational Women's Day 2020: Bollywood movies that shows struggles of a woman and inspire you

International Women's Day 2020: Bollywood movies that shows struggles of a woman and inspire you

FeatureBirthday Special: These pictures of Hiten Tejwani makes a perfect family man

Birthday Special: These pictures of Hiten Tejwani makes a perfect family man

FeatureCorona Virus Alert: TV actors take precautions to avoid contracting coronavirus

Corona Virus Alert: TV actors take precautions to avoid contracting coronavirus

Feature5 Actresses who broke their wedding on screen for their happiness!

5 Actresses who broke their wedding on screen for their happiness!

NewsUrvashi Rautela scrubs Greece event post coronavirus outbreak

Urvashi Rautela scrubs Greece event post coronavirus outbreak

NewsKaty Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone wedding amid coronavirus scare

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom postpone wedding amid coronavirus scare

NewsShah Rukh Khan wishes luck to 'Kaamyaab' team

Shah Rukh Khan wishes luck to 'Kaamyaab' team