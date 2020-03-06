Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday today. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film Dhadak, which was a commercial success and earned her the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut.

Today Janhvi Kapoor celebrates his birthday. She was born on 6 March. She turned 23 today. Her mesmerizing acting and dancing skills make her one of the most-loved actors in the industry.

Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion sense is a true inspiration for her huge fan base. She knows perfectly how to style the outfits uniquely.

Check out the few photos of the Janhvi Kapoor's seductive back pose pictures below:

Team Glamsham wishes Janhvi Kapoor a very Happy Birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor chills like a boss

This photo is giving us major retro feels.

Her fans usually go berserk over