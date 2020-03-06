Happy Birthday: Janhvi Kapoor's seductive back pose pictures will make you drool
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday today. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama film Dhadak, which was a commercial success and earned her the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut.
Also read: Janhvi Kapoor giving us desi vibes
Today Janhvi Kapoor celebrates his birthday. She was born on 6 March. She turned 23 today. Her mesmerizing acting and dancing skills make her one of the most-loved actors in the industry.
Janhvi Kapoor’s fashion sense is a true inspiration for her huge fan base. She knows perfectly how to style the outfits uniquely.
Check out the few photos of the Janhvi Kapoor's seductive back pose pictures below:
Team Glamsham wishes Janhvi Kapoor a very Happy Birthday.
Janhvi Kapoor chills like a boss
This photo is giving us major retro feels.
Her fans usually go berserk over