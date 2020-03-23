Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut has been loved by the audiences with her unique dialogue delivery. She is one of the best actresses of Bollywood.

Kangana’s sense of humour is often seen in movies too and she is good at it. Her latest film 'Panga' was also praised by the audiences.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut: 'Panga' is close to my heart

Kangana Ranaut is currently in Manali spending some quality time with her family during Coronavirus outbreak. She celebrates her birthday today. She turned 33yrs old.

On the occasion of Kangana Ranaut’s birthday,we have a list of funny dialogues from her movies which you can’t miss. Check out the dilagoues below.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen essaying the role of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Vijay’s Thalaivi.

Happy Birthday: Kangana Ranaut’s funny dialogues from her movies

“Indians sab cheez mein best hai. Kissing mein bhi Indians hi best hai! Kabhi Emraan Hashmi ka naam nahi suna?” - Queen

"Mera sense of humour bahut acha hai aapko dheere dheere pata chalega" - Queen

"Reebok nahi toh reebokey sahi!” - Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Halat dekhi hai? Adrak ho gaya hai ye aadmi, Kahi se bhi badh raha hai” - Tanu Weds Manu Returns

“Mujhe lagta hai Vijay ne na London main sex kar liya hai.” - Queen