Neil Nitin Mukesh is an Indian actor, who appears in Hindi-language films. He is the son, and grandson of singers Nitin Mukesh and Mukesh. Today he celebrates his birthday. He was born on 15th January 1982. He turned 38 today.

After brief roles as a child artist in Vijay and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii Mukesh decided to venture into acting after graduating from HR College with a bachelor's degree in commerce. He made his film debut in 2007 with the successful thriller Johnny Gaddaar, which earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut nomination.

His first commercial success came when he garnered praise for his performance in the terrorism drama New York, for which he was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Following a series of poorly received films, he made his debut in Tamil cinema with Kaththi, which became one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil cinema.

His highest-grossing releases came with the romantic drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, the comedy horror Golmaal Again and the action thriller Saaho; the former two rank among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

On the occasion of his birthday, here's a look at some of the actor's best and cute moments with daughter Nurvi and pretty wife Rukmini Sahay.

Team Glamsham wishes Neil Nitin Mukesh a very Happy Birthday.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's pictures with his family

