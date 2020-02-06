  1. Home
Birthday Special: Nora Fatehi's killer Item songs

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Feb 2020 14:03:12 IST

Nora Fatehi is a Canadian dancer, model, actress and singer who has mainly appeared in Hindi films. She has also starred in Malayalam and Telugu films. She comes from a Moroccan Canadian family, and was born and raised in Canada, although in interviews she has also stated that she considers herself "an Indian at heart".

She is most known for her work in the Indian film industry. She made her film debut in the Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.

She appeared in the Bollywood film Satyamev Jayate in which she was seen in the recreated version of the song "Dilbar" which crossed million views in the first 24 hours of its release, making it the first Hindi song to have garnered such numbers in India.

She also collaborated with the Moroccan hip-hop group Fnaïre to release an Arabic version of the Dilbar song.

Today Nora Fatehi has turned 28 years. On Nora Fatehi's birthday, we have brought some item songs for you. Check out the Nora Fatehi's item songs below:

Team Glamsham wishes Nora Fatehi a very Happy Birthday.

Nora Fatehi's killer item songs.

DILBAR Satyameva Jayate

Marjaavaan: Ek Toh Kum Zindagani 

Batla House: O SAKI SAKI 

Kamariya | STREE

Garmi Street Dancer 3D

Naah - Harrdy Sandhu

