Bigg Boss most controversial contestant Rashami Desai celebrates her birthday today. As Bigg Boss its in its finale week. Everyone is excited for the finale as well as the fans of the contestants.

Bigg Boss 13 has been controversial season till date and one of the best seasons of Bigg Boss. It was one of the largest seasons of all time.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Winner Prediction Poll check out who will win

Rashami Desai celebrates her birthday today. She turned Her journey in Bigg Boss has been controversial one as she had an ugly fight with Siddharth Shukla , her complicated relationship with Arhaan Khan. She also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 6. She was last seen in Dil Se Dil Tak opposite Siddharth Shukla.

On the occasion of her birthday we have a list of glamorous photos in which is looking drop dead gorgeous . Check out her glaomorous photos below:

Rashami Desai looks pretty hot in silver high slit gown.

She is a ray of sunshine in this yellow outfit.

Lady in black with her hotness and her killer looks.

She is definately a vision in white in this white party dress with hairbun.

We purple you Rashami Desai.

Red hot look.