Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Dec 2019 14:15:04 IST

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has turned 40 today. He is known for his work in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He is the son of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra late Vilasrao Deshmukh and Vaishali Deshmukh.

Riteish Deshmukh is always seen a lot in comedy movies and fans also like it a lot. But Ritesh Deshmukh is also very much liked in the girl's role. He is one of those talented actors who have a different charm of their own.

He played female characters in various movies. He pulled off the role extremely well. Check out Riteish Deshmukh's beauty pictures here

Team Glamsham wishes Riteish Deshmukh a very Happy Birthday.

Riteish Deshmukh looks sexy in mini-skirt.

Riteish Deshmukh in Humshakals

Riteish Deshmukh in traditional dress

Riteish Deshmukh in Apna Sapna Money Money and Humshakals

Genelia D'Souza Instagram post."Dear Forever Mine😍😍😍 Il say the same thing to you now, that Il say to you when you turn 100 - You are my today and all of my tomorrows  Happy Birthday Love  Forever yours ❤️❤️❤️ Ps- I’m always in the mood for you 😘"

