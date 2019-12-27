Birthday Special: Salman Khan's iconic dance steps

‘Yahan Bhi Hoga Wahan Bhi Hoga Ab Toh Saare Jahan Mein Hoga kya…Mera he Jalwa’, This is the true power and charm that Bollywood’s megastar Salman Khan holds in all our hearts.

From his chocolate boy image in 'Oh Oh Jane Jaana' to his ultimate Dabangg moves, from his first-class swag in 'Wanted' to his love guru avatar in Partner, Bhai’s 101% Shuddh Tashan and mere presence are enough to make his fans go crazy.

Also read: Salman Khan's quirky dance steps from Dabangg series

While December is the month of festivities, it is also the birthday month of Bollywood’s most celebrated actor Salman Khan. He was born on 27th December. He turned 54 today.

Team Glamsham wishes Salman Khan a very Happy Birthday.

On the occasion of Salman Khan's birthday we have a list of Salman Khan's unique dance steps from his movies. Check out the steps below:

Happy Birthday Salman Khan

Tubelight

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Dhink Chika

Bharat

Salman Khan

salman khan