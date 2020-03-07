Actor and dancing sensation Shantanu Maheswari turns 29 today. He was born on 7th March 1991. The birthday boy enjoys a huge female fan following.

Shantanu Maheshwari has always been the favorite with the girls. He was last seen in Nach Baliye 9 with his Baliye Nityami Shirke.

He was also seen in the digital show "Medically Yours", which will shed light on the lives of medical students and the hardships they have to face. He was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

On the occasion of his birthday, we have a list of photos in which his contagious smile is what will make your day.

Shantanu Maheshwari is too cute to handle.

Yeh ladka haaye allah...soo cute

Lover Boy..

That smile that damn smile

Ohh my god his contagious smile totally kills it.