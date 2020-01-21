Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput has entertained the audience with his unique style and swag. He is one of the talented actors of Bollywood.

Despite coming from TV he carved a niche in Bollywood and has been one of the top actors of Bollywood. It is also important to note that unlike many male leads in Bollywood, Sushant does not come from a film background.

Sushant Singh Rajput celebrates his birthday today. He turned 34 today. He has a huge female fan following.The actor started his career with the 2013 film Kai Po Che. The actor's lastest release Chhichhore, became one of the highest points in the actor's career. This film took everyone back to their college days and filled the audience's heart with nostalgia.

On the occasion of his birthday we have some romantic songs from his movies as he is very good at romance too.

Check out the romantic songs of Sushant Singh Rajput below:

Happy Birthday Sushant Singh Rajput

Khairiyat - Chhichhore

Qaafirana - Kedarnath

Ik Vaari Aa - Raabta

Jab Tak - M.S. DHONI -THE UNTOLD STORY

Chaar Kadam - PK