Tiger Shroff is one of the best talents in Bollywood. He is also an inspiration for all youngsters. He is known for his awesome fitness too.

Tiger Shroff has done many action films and has always given an action-packed performance.

Also Read: Original VS Remake 'BHANKAS' song: Which one is your favorite?

As Tiger Shroff celebrates his birthday today. He turned 30 today. On his birthday we have a list of Tiger Shroff’s action-packed dialogues from his movies.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his upcoming film Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s dialogues below and also comment your favorite one

Tiger Shroff

Heropanti Karega......?

Kya karu yar...Sabko aati nahi..Meri jaati nahi - Heropanti

Joh yeh tera torture hai ... woh mera warm-up hai - Baaghi 2

Jo Sekha Hai Aap Sekha Hai… Gaddari To Aapne Sekhai Nahe - WAR

Din tera tha ... saal mera hoga - Student of the year 2

"Mujhpe aati toh main chhod deta hoon mere bhai pe aati toh main fod deta hoon" - Baaghi 3