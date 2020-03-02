  1. Home
  2. Dialogues
  3. Happy Birthday: Tiger Shroff's power-packed dialogues from his films

Happy Birthday: Tiger Shroff's power-packed dialogues from his films

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 02 Mar 2020 11:30:53 IST

Tiger Shroff is one of the best talents in Bollywood. He is also an inspiration for all youngsters. He is known for his awesome fitness too.

Tiger Shroff has done many action films and has always given an action-packed performance.

Also Read: Original VS Remake 'BHANKAS' song: Which one is your favorite?

As Tiger Shroff celebrates his birthday today. He turned 30 today. On his birthday we have a list of Tiger Shroff’s action-packed dialogues from his movies.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his upcoming film Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s dialogues below and also comment your favorite one

Tiger Shroff

Heropanti Karega......?
Kya karu yar...Sabko aati nahi..Meri jaati nahi - Heropanti

Joh yeh tera torture hai ... woh mera warm-up hai - Baaghi 2

Jo Sekha Hai Aap Sekha Hai… Gaddari To Aapne Sekhai Nahe - WAR

Din tera tha ... saal mera hoga - Student of the year 2

"Mujhpe aati toh main chhod deta hoon mere bhai pe aati toh main fod deta hoon" - Baaghi 3

Related Topics

DialoguesBirthday Special: Shahid Kapoor's Romantic dialogues from his movies

Birthday Special: Shahid Kapoor's Romantic dialogues from his movies

Dialogues'Mentalhood' Dialogues: Karisma Kapoor and Dino Morea's crazy parenting ideas

'Mentalhood' Dialogues: Karisma Kapoor and Dino Morea's crazy parenting ideas

DialoguesGuilty Dialogues

Guilty Dialogues

Dialogues'Onward' Dialogues

'Onward' Dialogues

Dialogues'It Happened in Calcutta' Dialogues

'It Happened in Calcutta' Dialogues

Dialogues'Angrezi Medium' Dialogues: Irrfan Khan's tooti phooti 'Angrezi' Dialogues

'Angrezi Medium' Dialogues: Irrfan Khan's tooti phooti 'Angrezi' Dialogues

NewsCody Simpson hints on starting a family with Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson hints on starting a family with Miley Cyrus

News'Sooryavanshi' Trailer: Desi Avengers Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's action packed performance

'Sooryavanshi' Trailer: Desi Avengers Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's action packed performance

Fashion & LifestyleShraddha Kapoor's Knotty outfits is a treat to watch

Shraddha Kapoor's Knotty outfits is a treat to watch