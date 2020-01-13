Happy Lohri: B-town celebs wish for peace, prosperity

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Jan 2020 13:52:39 IST

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Madhur Bhandarkar and Poonam Dhillon, among many others, have wished everyone a year full of "peace", "happiness" and "prosperity" on the occasion of Lohri, the harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year with a lot of excitement in north India.

Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

Akshay Kumar: Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri. May this joyous occasion bring happiness and prosperity to you and your family.

Hema Malini: To all my dear Twitter friends Happy Lohri!

Poonam Dhillon: Happy Lohri! Have a blessed day!

Esha Deol: Happy Lohri.

Madhur Bhandarkar: On this auspicious day of Lohri, Wishing everyone peace prosperity, and happiness.

Tamannaah Bhatia: A very #HappyLohri to one and all. May this auspicious occasion bring in lots of prosperity and happiness.

Mallika Sherawat: Wishing you all a very #HappyLohri.

Sunny Deol: Happy Lohri

--IANS

dc/bc

