Beautiful couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrating their fifth marriage anniversary today. Soha married actor Kunal Kemmu in July 2015 and the couple was blessed with a daughter named Inaaya in 2017.

Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback video from their wedding, Soha's Mehendi and their sangeet ceremony. On their fifth marriage anniversary today, Kunal treated his fans with an unseen video from their marriage ceremonies. The video speaks volumes about the adorable relationship that the two share. In the video, we can see some glimpse of Kunal and Soha's sangeet ceremony. We can see Soha getting ready for her Mehendi and also sharing some cute moments with mom Sharmila Tagore.

Kunal captioned the video as, "Happy Anniversary. It’s been 5 years and it seems like a good time to share my happiness with everyone. Thank you for being your wonderful and sometimes not so wonderful self. Thank you for all the smiles and tears thank you for all the hugs and stares. Thank you for being my friend thank you for being my wife. Thank you for making me a father and giving me a new life❤️."

On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan also shares a video and wrote,"Happy anniversary.

Check out the photo and videos below:

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Happy Anniversary

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan as they celebrate their fifth marriage anniversary

Kunal Kemmu shares a throwback video for wife Soha Ali