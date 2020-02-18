  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 'Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab' trailer: Sanjay Mishra tells a bitter-sweet story about his character

'Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab' trailer: Sanjay Mishra tells a bitter-sweet story about his character

Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Feb 2020 12:00:38 IST

A Drishyam Films production, presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Kaamyaab tells a bitter-sweet story about the character actors in Bollywood.

A festival favourite, Kaamyaab garnered accolades and awards in film festivals across the globe, and is all set to release on March 6th 2020.  

The film stars a pool of talented actors from the industry, led by Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal along with Sarika Singh and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles and is helmed by debutant director Hardik Mehta, who has also won a National Award for his short film ‘Amdavad Ma Famous.

The trailer depicts the story of Sudheer (Sanjay Mishra) a superstar sidekick and a seasoned character actor, who decides to come out of his retirement to set a record of ‘500’, after he learns that he had worked in 499 films! The trailer showcases the heartwarming story of a character actor on his quest for the round figure and a record-breaking role for which he would be remembered forever! 

Kaamyaab which is slated to release on March 6th 2020, is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Drishyam Films production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Related Topics

NewsTaapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin to feature in Indian version of 'Run Lola Run'

Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin to feature in Indian version of 'Run Lola Run'

NewsHrithik Roshan reveals one thing his father taught him

Hrithik Roshan reveals one thing his father taught him

NewsInside Video: Asim Riaz celebrated his Bigg Boss 13 achievements with Rashami Desai and Himanshi Khurana

Inside Video: Asim Riaz celebrated his Bigg Boss 13 achievements with Rashami Desai and Himanshi Khurana

NewsHow Dwayne Johnson balances his personal and professional life?

How Dwayne Johnson balances his personal and professional life?

NewsAngry Young Goddesses set precedent for female buddy films in India

Angry Young Goddesses set precedent for female buddy films in India

NewsBigg Boss: Salman Khan not to return as host next season?

Bigg Boss: Salman Khan not to return as host next season?

Fashion & LifestyleCardi B dazzles in skin hugging outfit at the NBA All-Star Game

Cardi B dazzles in skin hugging outfit at the NBA All-Star Game

NewsWhy Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin dont want to have kids soon?

Why Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin dont want to have kids soon?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Valentine's Day (Shameful) by Kehlani

Song Lyrics of Valentine's Day (Shameful) by Kehlani