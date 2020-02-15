  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Harbhajan, Kaif's favourite 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant is Shehnaz

Harbhajan, Kaif's favourite 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant is Shehnaz

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Feb 2020 20:34:50 IST

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif will be seen joining superstar Salman Khan on the stage of "Bigg Boss 13" finale episode.

In the episode, Salman will be seen asking them about their favourite contestant. And interestingly, Bhajji's and Kaif's favourite contestant is none other than Shehnaz Gill.

The two sportsmen will also be seen entering the "Bigg Boss" house with dhol, and shaking a leg with the top 5 contestants -- Shehnaz, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Aarti Singh.

Apart from cheering up the mood of the contestants, we can also witness Bhajji and Kaif promoting their Road Safety World Series. In the series, they will play cricket for the special cause.

--IANS

sim/vin

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsKartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

NewsNetflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

Netflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

NewsBigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

NewsGigi Hadid pays an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to ex Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid pays an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to ex Zayn Malik

NewsParas Chhabra as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 revealed before finale?

Paras Chhabra as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 revealed before finale?

Fashion & LifestyleKylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsKartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!