Harrison Ford speaks against Trump government's policies

Los Angeles, Feb 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Harrison Ford, popular for featuring in the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises, has called out US president Donald Trump's administration for its policies.

While promoting his latest film "Call of the Wild" in Mexico City, the leading man of the "Indiana Jones" film franchise bemoaned the state of the United States leadership on issues related to immigration and climate change, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the 77-year-old said: "We're facing some real pressing issues in America and we're working hard to sort them out. We need to invite people into the country. Not keep them out. This is the history of America, it depends on immigration."

He went on to stress that the US needs "a complete reform" of its immigration policies.

Taking a jab at the current government under Trump, Ford said: "Our position in the world is tenuous because of our lack of moral leadership, basically. We lost some of our credibility in the world and we are anxious to regain it."

On the subject of climate change, he expressed his concern that science is "being denigrated".

He elaborated his statement saying: "Science is being ridiculed by people in ideological campgrounds. They are refusing the wisdom, the discipline of science in favour of a political point of view and that has to stop. I consider the threat of the natural world is the single biggest threat to humanity."

During the chat, Ford also expressed his admiration for 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

"I applaud Greta's part in the leadership of young people. I admire her role representing young people, her courage. Also, I admire her capacity to express herself. Young people it seems to me throughout the world are taking up the role of leadership that they must do, it's the natural way of the world," the Academy Awards-nominated actor said.

--IANS

dc/bg