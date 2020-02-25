  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Feb 2020 09:55:03 IST

Hollywood star Harrison Ford says he is determined to get 'Indiana Jones 5' just "right".

The team is finetuning pre-production details so that shooting can start, Ford has informed.

"We've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do but we're determined to get it right before we get it made," the actor told HeyUGuys.com.

The actor who has been playing the iconic Indian Jones over decades now, said he wasn't excited about doing another film in the franchise unless they can "kill it", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Citing the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he said: "I don't really want to give them what they wanna see, I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. The Marvel movies are a spectacular example of a success that worked the other way round - they killed it. We're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best."

The 77-year-old actor is back with a starring role in his new film "The Call Of The Wild", which is based on Jack London's novel of the same name.

"It's very gratifying if it (acting) brings pleasure to the audience. My job is to tell stories and disappear into the character, I don't want to be Harrison Ford, I want to be a character," he said.

