Harry Styles trying to find a balance of things that bring him joy (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 09:57:22 IST

One Direction band star Harry Styles says he is "re-evaluating" what is important to him.

The 26-year-old singer shot to fame as a member of One Direction as a teenager.

Also Read: When Harry Styles calmly handled knife-point robbery

In iHeartRadio's Secret Sessions, he has admitted that he has realised that some things don't make him "as happy" as he thought they did, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I'm very old now! I think you just re-evaluate things. And I think that happens at like several different points in your life. I don't think it will be the last time that I re-evaluate what's important to me. But I think you have moments where you go ... I think it happens to everyone in different times of your life where you think you want something, and you get it and you go, 'Oh, that didn't make me as happy as I thought it was going to make me'," he said.

The "Adore you" hitmaker is now trying to find a "balance" of things that bring him joy.

"You kind of look for different things and I guess I just put a lot more emphasis on trying to find the balance and trying to do what makes me happy rather than trying to work out what I'm supposed to be doing. So that's been great," he added.

