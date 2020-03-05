  1. Home
Harshad Arora gifts roses to women on set of 'Tera Kya Hoga Alia'

05 Mar 2020

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Ahead of International Women's Day, actor Harshad Arora recently distributed roses to women on the set of his TV show "Tera Kya Hoga Alia".

"I believe women are the power house of this country and all around the world. They are the creators who deserve to be celebrated not just on Women's Day but all around the year. I wanted to make every woman on the set feel special on Women's Day so I thought of showing my respect, gratitude and appreciation to every single one of them by giving them a rose.

"It made me so happy to bring a smile on everyone's face and thank them for all the contribution they each and every one make to put this show on the ladder of success. To all our female viewers' and fans, I wish you all a Happy Women's Day and for all the men all I would like to stay -stop wishing, start respecting," Harshad said.

"Tera Kya Hoga Alia" airs on Sony SAB.

