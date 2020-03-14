Harshvardhan Rane helps clean the Ganga in Uttarakhand

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Mar 2020 18:58:59 IST

Dehradun, March 14 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is busy shooting for the Taapsee Pannu-starrer "Haseen Dillruba" in Uttarakhand, was recently spotted picking up trash from the river Ganga.

"The tourists throw used clothes and consider it as 'Ganga Daan'. I request them to not indulge in such practice and rather donate their old clothes to the underprivileged," Harshvardhan said.

After the clean-up drive, The actor posed for pictures with a group of local people.

"Haseen Dillruba" is a murder mystery that features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Hansika Motwani along with Harshvardhan in the pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on Spetember 18 and it marks the return of director Vinil Mathew, whose last release is his 2014 debut feature, "Hasee Toh Phasee".

