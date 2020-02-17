  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Harshvardhan Rane joins Taapsee in 'Haseen Dillruba'

Harshvardhan Rane joins Taapsee in 'Haseen Dillruba'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Feb 2020 01:19:50 IST

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane will be seen sharing screen space with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the upcoming film "Haseen Dillruba".

Written by "Manmarziyaan" fame writer Kanika Dhillon, "Haseen Dillruba" is a murder mystery.

"It's definitely one of the most quirky films I have come across....It's my first time working with Tapsee who is such a natural and delight in each take and Vikrant who has the most innocent eyes," Harshvardhan said.

In the film, he is playing "an adventures guy who gets entangled in a bloody love story".

"It's an exciting co- incidence that I play a rafter in the film which is one of my favourite adventure sports. I even go to Rishikesh every year to do the same," Harshvardhan added.

Directed by Vinil Mathew, "Haseen Dillruba" is scheduled to release on September 18. It is presented by Colour Yellow Productions, Eros International and T Series. Anand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma are producing the project.

--IANS

sim/rs/

NewsSidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

NewsKartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

Kartik-Sara's LOVE AAJ KAL 2 is good to decent, Aditya's MALANG holds!

NewsNetflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

Netflix announces its star studded cast for 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation'

NewsBigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 Finale: Its dance war between Sidarth Shukla and Asim Riaz

NewsGigi Hadid pays an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to ex Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid pays an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to ex Zayn Malik

NewsSidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth Shukla is declared as the winner of Bigg Boss 13

Fashion & LifestyleKylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

Kylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

NewsRihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album

Rihanna reunites with The Neptunes for upcoming album