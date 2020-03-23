  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Harvey Weinstein tests positive for COVID-19 in jail

Harvey Weinstein tests positive for COVID-19 in jail

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 10:39:25 IST

New York, March 23 (IANS) Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in prison and has been put in isolation.

Weinstein has been kept in medical isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source told Press-Republican newspaper that the producer is sick in prison, but officials at the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision are yet to confirm the story. They have just revealed that two inmates at the Wende facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Weinstein celebrated his 68th birthday behind bars on March 19 after he was transported to the maximum-security prison, following a few days at New York's Bellevue Hospital and also spending some time at the medical unit at Rikers Island prison, New York. He had complained of heart issues.

The former Miramax boss was sentenced to 23 years in jail earlier this month following rape and sexual assault charges.

In addition to his current sentence, Weinstein also faces four charges

of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles, where the District Attorney's has started procedure.

The Los Angeles proceedings have been delayed owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsBig B, Akshay, Hrithik take part in Janata Curfew clapping initiative

Big B, Akshay, Hrithik take part in Janata Curfew clapping initiative

NewsArnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets million dollars donation

Arnold Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets million dollars donation

NewsDaniel Craig's dream was to play Superman or Spider-Man

Daniel Craig's dream was to play Superman or Spider-Man

NewsAriana Grande sings Whitney Houston hit song amid COVID-19 isolation

Ariana Grande sings Whitney Houston hit song amid COVID-19 isolation

NewsShraddha Kapoor's "O Stree” gets a twist; she has an apt advice for everyone to stay safe.

Shraddha Kapoor's "O Stree” gets a twist; she has an apt advice for everyone to stay safe.

NewsAmidst Corona scare, Terence Lewis takes the virtual route for teaching dance!

Amidst Corona scare, Terence Lewis takes the virtual route for teaching dance!

FeatureSaath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs will make you nostalgic

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya serial songs will make you nostalgic

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of MOVE by RAFTAAR

Song Lyrics of MOVE by RAFTAAR

Fashion & LifestyleHina Khan's stylish necklace is worth a watch

Hina Khan's stylish necklace is worth a watch