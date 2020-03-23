Harvey Weinstein tests positive for COVID-19 in jail

New York, March 23 (IANS) Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in prison and has been put in isolation.

Weinstein has been kept in medical isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility, reports aceshowbiz.com.

A source told Press-Republican newspaper that the producer is sick in prison, but officials at the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision are yet to confirm the story. They have just revealed that two inmates at the Wende facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Weinstein celebrated his 68th birthday behind bars on March 19 after he was transported to the maximum-security prison, following a few days at New York's Bellevue Hospital and also spending some time at the medical unit at Rikers Island prison, New York. He had complained of heart issues.

The former Miramax boss was sentenced to 23 years in jail earlier this month following rape and sexual assault charges.

In addition to his current sentence, Weinstein also faces four charges

of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles, where the District Attorney's has started procedure.

The Los Angeles proceedings have been delayed owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

