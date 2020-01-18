Haryana film fest to promote films of the state

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) The three-day-long Haryana Film Festival, to be held from January 22 to 24, aims to encourage and celebrate Haryanvi films and film artistes.

The festival is chaired by actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. "Promoting and encouraging the Haryana film industry has always been on my mind. I have been working on the execution of this vision for a while, and I am thankful to honourable Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar ji, because of whose restless support this vision could take a concrete shape. This shall also be a boost for all Haryanvi artistes to come forward with their talent."

The festival will be graced by actors Shakti Kapoor, Mahima Chaudhary, Bhagyashree, Yashpal Sharma, and Himanshi Khurana along with filmmaker Anil Sharma.

Singers Ashok Masti, Mannat Noor, Sapna Chaudhary, Dev Kumar Deva, Anu Kadyan and a special performance by legendary Sufi singer Lakhwinder Wadali are other highlights at the festival.

"In a country like ours where films are the most popular and powerful means of entertainment and where the enriching culture of film festivals has become common in the recent past, bringing Haryana on the map of Indian film festivals is like a dream come true," mentioned Kaushik.

The festival will host screenings of several films inclusive of popular Bollywood cinema and regional Haryanvi films, screened at mobile digital theatres.

Supporting the festival is Picturetime Digiplex, in collaboration with Janta TV.

Talking about the association, Sushil Chaudhary, CEO, Picturetime, said: "It gives me a great pleasure to announce that Picturetime and Janta TV are organising the festival along with the film, music and entertainment awards for the first time ever in Haryana. I sincerely thank honourable Chief Minister, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, and Satish Kaushik ji, chairman, Haryana Film Promotion Board for supporting us for this event."

