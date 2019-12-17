Haseen Dillruba: Taapsee Pannu shared the first look

  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 17 Dec 2019 13:15:47 IST

Taapsee Pannu has many films in her kitty. Badla, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh were the best releases of 2019. She is gearing up for her upcoming film which is a biopic on the Indian Women Cricket Team Captain Mithali Raj ‘Shabaash Mithu'.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu confirms Mithali Raj's biopic on her birthday

Taapsee shared a new poster from her upcoming film ‘Haseen Dillruba’. She shared her first look and captioned, “I maybe bad but I’m perfectly good at it” Stepping into the world of #HaseenDillruba 🌹. Can’t wait for you guys to meet HER in theatres 18th September 2020!”

In the poster, blood is spread on the ground and two legs and knives are seen walking on it. The poster give us all killer vibes. Actor Jackky Bhagnani commented, “Jawaani janeman haseen dilruba kya baat hai”

Vikrant Massey also shared the same poster but with a deadly caption.✨ शिकारी ख़ुद यहाँ, शिकार हो गया। ✨ (The hunter himself got hunted here)

The film stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. It is slated to release on 18 September 2020.

Check out the poster of 'Haseen Dillruba'

