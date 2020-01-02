  1. Home
Farhan Akhtar shows off his ripped muscles in 'Toofan' first look (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Jan 2020 16:03:07 IST

The first still from Farhan AKhtar's upcoming film "Toofan" is out and he is looking no less than a professional boxer.

In the image, Farhan is seen standing at a boxing ring, donning a blue jersey and flaunting his ripped muscles.

"When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega...Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it," Farhan posted on Instagram.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Toofan", a sports drama, is scheduled to release on October 2.

The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

