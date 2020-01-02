The first still from Farhan AKhtar's upcoming film "Toofan" is out and he is looking no less than a professional boxer.

In the image, Farhan is seen standing at a boxing ring, donning a blue jersey and flaunting his ripped muscles.

Also Read: 'Ludo' first look: Rajkummar Rao surprises fans with his quirky look

"When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega...Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it," Farhan posted on Instagram.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Toofan", a sports drama, is scheduled to release on October 2.

The film also features Mrunal Thakur.