Have Alia and Ranbir moved in together? Video triggers rumours

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Mar 2020 21:26:45 IST

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor living in together? A video trending on social media is being considered as evidence by many fans to boost such a speculation.

In the video, Alia and Ranbir can be seen taking a stroll in the compound of a building. The two stars are in workout gear, and are accompanied by their dog.

The video was posted by celebrity lensperson Viral Bhayani on his Instagram page.

"#aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor snapped at their apartment compound with their doggie Lionel #viralbhayani @viralbhayani," wrote the photographer.

