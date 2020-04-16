Have Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi parted ways?

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Telly stars Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have reportedly gone separate ways after being a couple for about six years.

A source close to the pair said they have broken up and their close friends know about it.

According to the source, the couple that was head-over-heels in love with each other till not long back, was facing trouble in the relationship for a while, reported timesofindia.com. Rithvik apparently has moved out of the house he was sharing with Asha. The couple reportedly took the step to split before Rithvik's Spain trip a while back.

The "Pavitra Rishta" actors are yet to formally announce their split and, going by social media, the two are still following each other on Instagram, although it's been a while since they posted mushy photos. The last time they posed as a couple for their Instagram followers was back in December 2019 during Christmas celebration.

A few years ago, they were the audience's favourite too. Viewers loved Rithvik and Asha as a couple when they participated in the celebrity dance reality show "Nach Baliye" season 6. They were crowned winners of the contest.

--IANS

nn/vnc