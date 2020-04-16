  1. Home
  Have Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi parted ways?

Have Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi parted ways?

16 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Telly stars Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have reportedly gone separate ways after being a couple for about six years.

A source close to the pair said they have broken up and their close friends know about it.

According to the source, the couple that was head-over-heels in love with each other till not long back, was facing trouble in the relationship for a while, reported timesofindia.com. Rithvik apparently has moved out of the house he was sharing with Asha. The couple reportedly took the step to split before Rithvik's Spain trip a while back.

The "Pavitra Rishta" actors are yet to formally announce their split and, going by social media, the two are still following each other on Instagram, although it's been a while since they posted mushy photos. The last time they posed as a couple for their Instagram followers was back in December 2019 during Christmas celebration.

A few years ago, they were the audience's favourite too. Viewers loved Rithvik and Asha as a couple when they participated in the celebrity dance reality show "Nach Baliye" season 6. They were crowned winners of the contest.

