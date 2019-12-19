  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Netflix to produce 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' CG animated series

Netflix to produce 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' CG animated series

Netflix to produce 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' CG animated series (Pic. Courtesy: Netflix)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Dec 2019 14:10:24 IST

'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' will be turning into a CG animated series. Streaming giant Netflix announced on Wednesday that the network will be home to another new He-Man series.

The series will be a reboot, reimagining the characters from the popular 1980s TV series for a new era.

Also Read: Will Ferrell to star in 'Cocaine Island' remake

"A young prince discovers a mighty power, and an epic story begins once more, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe wage a new battle against Skeletor in a reimagined take on the classic franchise" Netflix tweeted on Wednesday.

The newly announced show will serve as a brand companion' series to the already announced 2D animated series 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' from Kevin Smith and also joins the previously announced live-action Masters of the Universe film.

According to the show's synopsis, the new series story will be taking place on the planet of Eternia, where a young prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, the Master of the Universe. He-Man and his friends will face off against the famous evil villain Skeletor.

Release dates for both He-Man animated shows have yet to be announced.

Related Topics

NewsCamila Cabello apologizes after racist remarks resurface online

Camila Cabello apologizes after racist remarks resurface online

News'A Quiet Place Part 2' teaser trailer is already too spine-chilling

'A Quiet Place Part 2' teaser trailer is already too spine-chilling

NewsShraddha Kapoor is seen enjoying Vada Pav

Shraddha Kapoor is seen enjoying Vada Pav

NewsKangana Ranaut's 'Panga' look out

Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' look out

NewsHow Brie Larson nailed Jimmy Kimmel's guest host gig

How Brie Larson nailed Jimmy Kimmel's guest host gig

NewsWhy Renee Zellweger decided to take a break from acting

Why Renee Zellweger decided to take a break from acting

NewsKriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

Kriti Sanon to begin shooting for second schedule of 'Mimi'

NewsTelugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

Telugu star Ram Charan makes his debut as a photographer

NewsCheck out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra

Check out Saina Nehwal's special treat for Parineeti Chopra