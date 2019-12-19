'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' will be turning into a CG animated series. Streaming giant Netflix announced on Wednesday that the network will be home to another new He-Man series.

The series will be a reboot, reimagining the characters from the popular 1980s TV series for a new era.

"A young prince discovers a mighty power, and an epic story begins once more, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe wage a new battle against Skeletor in a reimagined take on the classic franchise" Netflix tweeted on Wednesday.

The newly announced show will serve as a brand companion' series to the already announced 2D animated series 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' from Kevin Smith and also joins the previously announced live-action Masters of the Universe film.

According to the show's synopsis, the new series story will be taking place on the planet of Eternia, where a young prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, the Master of the Universe. He-Man and his friends will face off against the famous evil villain Skeletor.

Release dates for both He-Man animated shows have yet to be announced.