Hema Malini, Javed Akhtar condemn Moradabad attack on medical team

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress-politician Hema Malini and poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar have condemned the attack on a medical team and the stone pelting at an ambulance in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad earlier this week.

Calling it "utterly disgusting", Hema Malini tweeted on Saturday: "Friends, I'm sure u must have read abt/watched how our brave corona warriors hav bn attackd in certain pockets wth stone pelting causing severe injuries to thm. Docs, nurses, policemen, none are spared! Utterly disgusting! These ppl are sacrificing so much-treat thm with respect."

The actress also shared a video message in Hindi, where she says: "This kind of behaviour is not expected during second lockdown. Just a couple of days ago, some people attacked an ambulance, pelted stones and spat on it. You should be ashamed. Please save some amount of humanity within yourself."

"Corona warriors are risking their lives to help us stay safe in this dangerous situation. Those who are attacking Doctors, health workers, police force and journalists should be taught a lesson. We are alive due to corona warriors please don't forget this. I would request the administration to take strong action against the offenders," she added.

Javed Akhtar also took to Twitter on Saturday to condemn the incident, calling it a "matter of great shame".

He wrote: "I can't imagine how ignorant one has to be to attack those who are at the risk of their own lives are out there to save other lives What has happened in Moradabad is a matter of great shame I request the educated people of that city to some how contact and educate such ignorants."

On Wednesday, a mob in Moradabad's Nawabpura area tried to stop a medical team from taking a novel coronavirus-infected man into isolation. They hurled stones at an ambulance injuring one doctor and three paramedics. A police vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

Seventeen persons, including seven women, were arrested after the incident.

Earlier, Bollywood personalities like producer Ashoke Pandit, filmmaker Onir and actress Swara Bhasker condemned the attack.

--IANS

abh/vnc