  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Henry Cavill cut down water for 3 days for 'The Witcher'

Henry Cavill cut down water for 3 days for 'The Witcher'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Dec 2019 03:04:11 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 26 (IANS) Actor Henry Cavill did not drink water for three days to prep for shirtless scenes in "The Witcher".

The former "Superman" recently made an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" in support of his new series "The Witcher", a supernatural story revolving around an old-time monster hunter that on the surface seems to resemble "Game Of Thrones".

"Diet is difficult, and you're hungry, but when you're dehydrating for three days you get to the point, on the last day, where you can smell water nearby," Cavill told Norton, but was quick to point out he didn't just cut out water, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It's not no water for three days," he added.

"On the first day you'll have a litre and a half, the second day half a litre and the third day no water and you'll shoot on the fourth (day)," Cavill said.

--IANS

dc/vin

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio's mother wants him to propose girlfriend soon

Leonardo DiCaprio's mother wants him to propose girlfriend soon

NewsAkshay Kumar starrer 'Jaanwar' completes 20 Years

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Jaanwar' completes 20 Years

NewsBirthday Special: Mahhi Vij has made Jay Bhanushali's birthday memorable

Birthday Special: Mahhi Vij has made Jay Bhanushali's birthday memorable

NewsAmitabh Bachchan shares sweet memories of his childhood Christmas days

Amitabh Bachchan shares sweet memories of his childhood Christmas days

NewsJustin Bieber to unveil new song next year

Justin Bieber to unveil new song next year

NewsMiley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth finalize their divorce

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth finalize their divorce

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Main Woh Raat Hoon from Commando 3

Song Lyrics of Main Woh Raat Hoon from Commando 3

FeatureChristmas 2019: Plans to throw a rocking Christmas party

Christmas 2019: Plans to throw a rocking Christmas party

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tera Baap Aaya form Commando 3

Song Lyrics of Tera Baap Aaya form Commando 3