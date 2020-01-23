Henry Winkler talks about rumoured feud with Tom Hanks

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (IANS) Actor Henry Winkler has refuted claims about his feud with actor Tom Hanks.

Winkler was dismissed as the director of the 1989 Disney dog film "Turner and Hooch", with rumours swirling for years that he and the "Apollo 13" star had clashed on set, reports aceshowbiz.com.

This made for an awkward moment at January 19 SAG Awards as a camera cut to the "Barry" actor when a clip from "Turner & Hooch" was shown during a career spanning montage celebrating Tom receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Denying they are at odds, Winkler told TMZ.com: "I don't have a feud with Tom Hanks."

Explaining that they had spoken on the night, he added: "I just saw him at our SAG Awards. It was beautiful."

The 74-year-old also said that "sure" he would want to work with Hanks again, despite the fact that teaming up on Turner & Hooch did not work out for him.

Winkler said that he and Hanks had in fact been friends for "years" and that he had also enjoyed working with the two-time Oscar-winner's wife Rita Wilson.

