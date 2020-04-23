Alaya F made an everlasting mark in the heart of the audiences with her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman. The audiences and critics alike loved how she aced her character. Being stuck at home in lockdown, Alaya being a learner and lover of consuming things that make her grow as an actor is making the most of her time watching films to grasp more knowledge.

Alaya is a lover of old school classics and is watching films that have where she can learn a lot in terms of acting, feel, speech delivery, body language and much more. This will certainly help the actress in refining her skills.

Some of the classics that Alaya is watching include: The film 'Platform' has radical and thought provoking content. Its socially relevant and an extremely well made film.

Next, is the 1955 classic ‘Devdas’ by Bimal Roy, followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. Adding to it is Anurag Kashyap's Dev D. What’s interesting here is how one subject has been treated in such unique and different ways, in terms of direction and performance.

The next one being Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Black’ which received a lot of critical acclaim for its intriguing storyline and the phenomenal performances by the actors.

Another one being Super Deluxe, which is the perfect blend of nuanced performances and impeccable writing. Vijay Sethupathi is a treat to watch and raasukutty’s character shines throughout the movie.

The list ends with Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Howrah Bridge and other Madhubala classics. Clearly, the girl of the moment is enriching herself with all these films and learning as much as possible! Apart from seeing films, Alaya is making the most of her time staying indoors and indulging in a variety of activities.

Alaya F made her silver screen debut this what which hit the screens on 31st January 2020 where she shared the screen worn Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, yet moved all the audience and the Indian film industry with her performance.