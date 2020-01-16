  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Here's all the special training Disha Patani underwent for Malang

Here's all the special training Disha Patani underwent for Malang

Disha Patani
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Jan 2020 11:00:00 IST

Disha Patani has been in the news ever since the trailer of Malang has launched where the actress flaunts her sexy body and is caught in a whole new boho-chic look. The actress is always going a notch up with the acting skills with every project. Malang came no easy and required the actress to undergo some special training in quite a few fields.
 
The trailer of Malang recently was released and received a positive response where Disha obviously showed off the sexy curves and more so, a whole new side of teh actress is out there- from her character to her looks, style and everything talks ‘oomph!’

Disha underwent special training and learned how to ride the ATV Bike and mastered the process in a day as a beginner as it is definitely a task to ride on bumpy roads and these bikes are really heavy in weight as well.

The actress also trained for an underwater kissing scene and underwent training for the same. This was one of the most learning lists of Disha Patani and also, the actress passed all the training with utmost grace which is evident in all the recent units that have come out.

Disha proves that she puts her entire hard work and effort even into the smallest of things and doesn't step back at all. The actress is also open to experimenting with her content and also is grateful to the director's vision for such endeavours. It is super interesting how we will get to see the ‘hottest actress of Bollywood’ nail some flips and laps.

The actress on the work front has a superb line up with Mohit Suri's Malang hitting the theatres on 7th February 2020. Teaming up with Salman Khan again, Disha will be romancing Salman Khan on the big screen with Radhe and then, there is Ekta Kapoor's KTina.

Related Topics

NewsShweta Tiwari opens up on her responsibilities towards fans

Shweta Tiwari opens up on her responsibilities towards fans

News'Shershaah' First Look: On his birthday Sidharth Malhotra treat his fans with the first look

'Shershaah' First Look: On his birthday Sidharth Malhotra treat his fans with the first look

NewsArmaan Malik kicks off 2020 with his first song of the year

Armaan Malik kicks off 2020 with his first song of the year

NewsEmotions take over the Bigg Boss as family members enter the house

Emotions take over the Bigg Boss as family members enter the house

NewsJustin Timberlake goes for cryotherapy

Justin Timberlake goes for cryotherapy

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal dismantles bhide's ancestral almirah for Lohri bonfire

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal dismantles bhide's ancestral almirah for Lohri bonfire

NewsMeet Varun Dhawan's team Street Dancers from 'Street Dancer 3D'

Meet Varun Dhawan's team Street Dancers from 'Street Dancer 3D'

NewsHere's all the special training Disha Patani underwent for Malang

Here's all the special training Disha Patani underwent for Malang

NewsShweta Tiwari opens up on her responsibilities towards fans

Shweta Tiwari opens up on her responsibilities towards fans