  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Here's how Ekta Kapoor is all set to take over 2020

Here's how Ekta Kapoor is all set to take over 2020

Ekta Kapoor
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Jan 2020 16:00:02 IST

After owning 2019, the content Czarina Ekta Kapoor is all set to take 2020 by a storm with various releases.

The producer will have two silver screen releases with Pagglait and KTina with Sanya Malhotra starring in Pagglait and Disha Patani in the latter.

She has helped to showcase more than 100 characters in Indian Television. Her biggest hits had women as the protagonist and it shows how a woman can conquer the difficulties where the creator is herself a woman where Ekta is a trailblazer in all its essence.

Also read: Dream Girl movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

The producer’s 2019 release 'Dream Girl' raked up huge numbers at the box office, on the digital front her upcoming show The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, Fittrat have also become the talk of the town.

On the television front, the producer has her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay which has garnered and continues to have the highest TRP on Indian television.

After all the glorious years she has given to the industry, she made a point that all her K series serials deliver a strong takeaway point.

Related Topics

NewsJijaji Chhat Per Hain completes 2 wonderful years

Jijaji Chhat Per Hain completes 2 wonderful years

News'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu play the 'confused' parents

'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu play the 'confused' parents

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Prime suspect in Kajol's missing phone

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethaa Lal Prime suspect in Kajol's missing phone

NewsAjay Devgn bonds with Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of film release

Ajay Devgn bonds with Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of film release

NewsSalma Hayek opens up on women empowerment in Hollywood

Salma Hayek opens up on women empowerment in Hollywood

NewsTaylor Swift opens up on her bond with Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift opens up on her bond with Selena Gomez

NewsBigg Boss 13: When Rashami Desai praised Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13: When Rashami Desai praised Sidharth Shukla

Dialogues'Jawaani Jaaneman' Dialogues: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's crazy 'Adulting' dialogues

'Jawaani Jaaneman' Dialogues: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's crazy 'Adulting' dialogues

FeatureAjay Devgn, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others roaring in their Fifties

Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and others roaring in their Fifties