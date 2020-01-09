Here's how Ekta Kapoor is all set to take over 2020

After owning 2019, the content Czarina Ekta Kapoor is all set to take 2020 by a storm with various releases.

The producer will have two silver screen releases with Pagglait and KTina with Sanya Malhotra starring in Pagglait and Disha Patani in the latter.

She has helped to showcase more than 100 characters in Indian Television. Her biggest hits had women as the protagonist and it shows how a woman can conquer the difficulties where the creator is herself a woman where Ekta is a trailblazer in all its essence.

The producer’s 2019 release 'Dream Girl' raked up huge numbers at the box office, on the digital front her upcoming show The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, Fittrat have also become the talk of the town.

On the television front, the producer has her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay which has garnered and continues to have the highest TRP on Indian television.

After all the glorious years she has given to the industry, she made a point that all her K series serials deliver a strong takeaway point.