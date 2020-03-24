Here's how 'Mere Sai' actor Tushar used to spend time with baby on set

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Mar 2020 13:22:06 IST

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Film and television shoots have been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus and actor Tushar Dalvi, who plays the role of Sai in "Mere Sai", is badly missing the sets and his shooting with the little baby for the devotional serial.

Recalling his shoot with the baby, Tushar said: "Alishpha is an adorable baby. Everyone has become so attached to her in such a short time. She is very cute and sometimes I stayed back after shooting hours or came early, just so that I can play with her. My vanity van has become hers; it's filled with all her toys and food. She's so adorable!."

The new track of the show sees a mother and her son getting drawn towards Sai due to melodious flute tune played by Sai. The episodes showcase how the baby is taken away from her mother and Sai helps the mother and son to reunite.

"Mere Sai" airs on Sony TV.

