Priyaank Sharma is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Vishwanath Kashyap’s Sab Kushal Mangal, alongside newbie Riva Kishan and Akshaye Khanna.

The budding actor who will be seen as a news anchor, in the upcoming rom-com opened up about his preparations and how his director trained him to act like a celebrity for the character.

Revealing how Kashyap used to make him shout his dialogues loudly on the terrace, the actor said, “I watched a lot of videos of how reporters or news anchors deliver breaking news.

While preparing myself for the role, I used to record my scenes and dialogue delivery and show it to my director, so that he could correct me if I needed any improvement.

Karan took a lot of effort while working minutely with me. He used to make me shout out the dialogues loudly on the terrace, which helped me with my performance.”

The debutant went on to elaborate on how he groomed himself to do justice with his character. “I didn’t know how a reporter or a news anchor talks so to do justice with my character, Karan asked me to exaggerate my performance. Pappu Mishra, the role I’m playing in Sab Kushal Mangal, is a celebrity in his own space and Karan helped me a lot to bring out my confidence as well as my showman characteristics during our practice sessions,” he added.

Talking about how he groomed himself to play a small-town character, Priyaank shared that not only did he had to lose a lot of weight but also learn a different dialect altogether. He said, “Preparing for the role was a challenge as I had to completely stop working out because my character demanded me to be lean.

From not getting to trim my beard to learning how to ride a bike, it was an amazing experience. Having been grown up in an urban household, I had to learn how to act as a small-town boy. The interesting fact about the prep was that I had to learn a completely different dialect, as my character is a self-made star and is recognized by most of the people wherever he goes.”

Directed by Karan Vishwanath Kashyap, Sab Kushal Mangal stars Priyaank Sharma Riva Kishan and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles and is all set to release on 3rd January 2020.