Shraddha Kapoor has always given us characters and films that are memorable. The actress owned the latter half of 2019 with two hits back to back hits like Saaho and Chhichhore. Now, the actress is set to take over 2020 with two more releases.

The characters Shraddha played in Saaho and Chhichhore were poles apart from each other and the actress aced it all and now she is currently on a promotional spree for Street Dancer 3D.

After Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha will be seen in Baaghi 3 which will mark her fourth release in a span of seven months.Shraddha will be seen playing entirely different characters with one movie being dance-centric and the latter being a full-fledged action flick.

Since the trailer and song of her next movie have come out, fans have gone gaga over her looks in Street Dancer 3D and are excited to see Shraddha Kapoor in a different character.

