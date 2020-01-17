  1. Home
Here's how Shraddha Kapoor is set to own 2020

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Jan 2020 14:02:16 IST

Shraddha Kapoor has always given us characters and films that are memorable. The actress owned the latter half of 2019 with two hits back to back hits like Saaho and Chhichhore. Now, the actress is set to take over 2020 with two more releases.

The characters Shraddha played in Saaho and Chhichhore were poles apart from each other and the actress aced it all and now she is currently on a promotional spree for Street Dancer 3D.

After Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha will be seen in Baaghi 3 which will mark her fourth release in a span of seven months.Shraddha will be seen playing entirely different characters with one movie being dance-centric and the latter being a full-fledged action flick.

Since the trailer and song of her next movie have come out, fans have gone gaga over her looks in Street Dancer 3D and are excited to see Shraddha Kapoor in a different character.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in "Street Dancer 3D" co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Remo D'Souza and in Baaghi franchise "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff. Both the movies have different genres and we are eagerly waiting to see Shraddha in all-new avatars.

