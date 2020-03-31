Here's how Sourabh Raaj Jain is utilising lockdown period

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) The year 2019 was a busy one for actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, who was simultaneously participating in "Nach Baliye 9" and shooting for "Chandragupta Maurya". With the current lockdown in the country, the actor, currently seen in "Patiala Babes", is catching up on films and spending time with his family.

Days are spent watching reruns of cartoons with his kids and after they sleep, Sourabh spends his evenings watching reruns of classic Bollywood films.

"I am a fan of Bimal Da (Roy), Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Guru Dutt. Their movies had deep subtexts, the characters were real yet entertaining and I always wonder how different and difficult shooting must have been during those days as the technology wasn't as advanced, yet they made such cult and everlasting movies," he said.

"'Bandini', 'Kaagaz Ke Phool', 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam'... so many of Hrishikesh Da's movies were masterpieces and you get to learn so much from them", said Sourabh.

On the work front, the actor is seen playing a chef in the show "Patiala Babes".

