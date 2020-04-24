Here's how SRK-Gauri's office turned into quarantine facility

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 14:55:08 IST

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khans wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their office, which has now been converted into a quarantine facility amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At the initial stage of the novel coronavirus outbreak in India, Shah Rukh and Gauri had promised to offer their four-storied personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as a quarantine facility.

Now, Gauri shared a video on Instagram, in which one can see how the private office space has been transformed into quarantine quarters. The work has been completed by Gauri's firm Gauri Khan Designs in collaboration with Meer Foundation.

"#GauriKhanDesign's refurbished this office ...a quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19," wrote Gauri while sharing a video, originally shared by the Meer Foundation.

"Making space for each other. #MeerFoundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by @gaurikhan and @iamsrk, into quarantine quarters under @my_bmc's guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before," read a post on the Instagram handle of Meer Foundation.

The video gives a glimpse into the office which is now equipped with 22 beds placed at a safe distance from each other.

Apart from giving their office space for quarantine facility, SRK and Gauri have made contributions to the government to aid the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

--IANS

sug/vnc

