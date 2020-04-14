Here's how Taapsee Pannu beats promotion stress

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Apr 2020 16:09:07 IST

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Great acting in itself is never enough for an artiste to reach out to the masses. While stardom and glamour do matter, an important role in modernday showbiz is played by promotions.

Acting powerhouse Taapsee Pannu would be aware of that, but she would tell you promotional activities is hectic and can cause a lot of stress. To beat the stress, Taapsee says she has always fallen back on meditation.

"This might easily pass off as latest quarantine time picture but this is how I beat the promotions stress. With 4 releases in an year this make shift meditation while getting my hair done became the need of the hour. #Archive #QuarantinePost," she wrote on Instagram along with a throwback picture that shows her meditating while getting her hair done.

On the film front, Taapsee's latest role in Anubhav Sinha's "Thappad" has been widely acclaimed. The actress will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu" in the coming months.

