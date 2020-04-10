Here's how Varun will celebrate once COVID-19 pandemic ends

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 16:02:10 IST

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan has shared how he will celebrate once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

The actor took to Instagram to post a video, in which a chubby kid is happily dancing away. Though one can't understand the lyrics, the video leaves behind a positive vibe.

"Once this ends I will celebrate like this," Varun wrote along with the video.

Varun's celebrity friends reacted to his post, asking him to count them in as well.

Actor Arjun Kapoor tried to decode the words and make it more 'desi', with his comment where he said: "Mann dola dola dola".

Lizelle Remo D'souza commented: "I will join you for sure @varundvn and you know who we can pull in for this dance hahahahahahhahahahahahah."

Rohit Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and Athiya Shetty found the video funny, and commented with laughing emojis. Kiara Advani said: "Superbbb."

Meanwhile, Varun will be hunting for the best talent among youngsters across the nation through an online talent hunt show titled "Entertainer No 1".

Sharing the details of the concept, Varun said, " Through this new show, we are seeking to entertain millions of fellow Indians as we bring in some much-needed positivity. I'm looking forward to delivering the best entertainment in collaboration with people from across India. Our country is a treasure trove of talent and I truly believe that anyone should have the opportunity to showcase their entertainment skills."

The stay-home reality show is launching on Flipkart video in collaboration with Varun. The actor believes that such conceptual shows are important to stay positive as the world is going through a tough time due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Varun said: "Given the unique format of the show, I'm looking forward to some exciting entries from across India and can't wait to get on this entertaining rollercoaster ride that begins next week."

--IANS

sug/vnc

