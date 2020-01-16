Here’s proof that Sara Ali Khan is a hot topic not only for movies but also among brands

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of her next film which is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will release in February this year.

The actress has been the talk of the town ever since she made a stellar debut with Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most sought after and followed actress on social media. Owing to her massive fan following, the actress is a hot topic not just in the casting environment but also in the brands circuit.

Sara is perhaps the youngest actor to have over 12 brands to her name all in a matter of one year. Sara is very well-spoken, extremely friendly and is very down to earth, adding to her charm.

The actress is very enthusiastic and has fitness as one of the key activities for her day no matter where she is.

Sara has won several accolades for her debut with Kedarnath which was immediately followed by Simmba which went on to become a box office hit.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial opposite Kartik Aryan and Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan directed by David Dhawan which the audience is already looking forward to.