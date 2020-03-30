  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Mar 2020 14:28:03 IST

‘Four More Shots Please!’ is a series which can be streamed online exclusively on Amazon Prime. The show stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J playing leads on the forefront. 

As the second season inches closer to its release, Rangita Pritish Nandy, the creator of the series, opened up about the second season and said, “Season on season, it’s our constant attempt to cover new ground on all aspects of the show while still keeping it familiar and aspirational for our viewers, returning and new. So, much about friendship is being able to travel together, explore new worlds and letting those new worlds inspire you and your closest relationships. Season 1 we road-tripped to Goa, season 2 we’ve leapt across the seas and headed to gorgeous Istanbul and gone nearer home to Udaipur."

She further added, "These places add scale, a throbbing vibe and charm to the show. Of course, the millennial Mumbai story remains a big part of the friendship between our four; its sites, its people, its streets. Four More Shots Please is nothing without South Mumbai, Udaipur and Istanbul- which compliments Mumbai well, as we take our story forward."

The first season of the show is directed by Anu Menon and gives us an exhilarating insight of four very different women each fighting their own individual battles and tackling life as it comes. The show revolves around the friendship of four women as they live, love, and make mistakes.

The anticipation and wait of second season creates a frenzy among fans and will leave a fantabulous mark on the OTT platforms.

The series will be aired on Amazon Prime Video. Fortunately, the wait for second season will be over soon as the trailer releases on 31st March 2020 and the series releases on 17th April 2020. So mark your calendars and save the date everyone!

