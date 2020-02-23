Here's what Rishi Kapoor wants young directors to follow

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Feb 2020 14:49:23 IST

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has shared a piece of advice for the young directors.

Rishi took to Twitter on Saturday and posted a still of his late uncle and superstar Shammi Kapoor from the sets of 1966 film "Teesri Manzil".

In the image, the yesteryear director Vijay Anand can be seen observing Shammi's performance by sitting next to him rather than hooking to the monitor's screen to watch the actors' performances.

Asking the young directors to follow the same procedure, Rishi tweeted: "For today's directors. This is where you should be seeing your actor perform in close proximity, not in front of a monitor. Fed up fighting with the new crop who are so happy to be playing with the new toy. That's for the DOP."

Even filmmaker Shekhar Kapur agreed with Rishi's point of view.

"Well said, @chintskap ! I hate the video monitor and keep it as far away from the action as possible. Never look through it, nor allow my actors to do so. It's a lazy way to make a movie. Unless you are doing complex VFX shots," Shekhar added.

--IANS

sim/dpb

