  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Here's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

Here's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

Loca
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 14:00:05 IST

The music sensation Yo Yo Honey  Singh is making waves with his latest release LOCA. The song is being loved by one and all for it’s groovy beats mixed with a hint of international music. 

Talking about the success of the song and how people are loving it, when Honey Singh was asked about how many views he is expecting from LOCA, given that some of his most popular hits have crossed over 200 million views, the rapper shared, 

“According to me, the more important thing is that the song should reach to maximum people and my try is that the song should get more love from everywhere rather than views. If you are talking about 300 million, then that 300 million people should like your product and that's were you win, it's not like 500 is your victory.”

Soon after its release, the song crossed fifty million views and it was a double celebration for the rapper as it happened just in time for his birthday. 

The rapper is known to experiment with his songs and try on different genres to deliver fresh content to the audience. He has a knack for providing the best of party numbers that people groove to. 

Honey Singh has plans on releasing two new songs, namely ‘First Kiss’ which will be a love song followed by ‘Saiyaan’ which will again be a party number. 

Fans of the rapper are always craving for his songs and eagerly awaiting his next release.

Related Topics

NewsCOVID 19-effect: Sonam Kapoor, hubby Anand Ahuja get self-quarantined

COVID 19-effect: Sonam Kapoor, hubby Anand Ahuja get self-quarantined

NewsNushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao to share screen space again

Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao to share screen space again

NewsMatthew McConaughey wants people to remain united post COVID-19 crisis

Matthew McConaughey wants people to remain united post COVID-19 crisis

NewsTejasswi Prakash bags a leading role in Rohit Shetty's Marathi venture

Tejasswi Prakash bags a leading role in Rohit Shetty's Marathi venture

NewsPriyanka Chopra urges people to observe precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak

Priyanka Chopra urges people to observe precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak

NewsKatrina Kaif turns to music amid coronavirus scare

Katrina Kaif turns to music amid coronavirus scare

NewsHere's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

Here's what Yo Yo Honey Singh has to say about measuring the success of his song LOCA!

FeatureOriginal VS Remake 'Disco Dancer': Which one is your favourite?

Original VS Remake 'Disco Dancer': Which one is your favourite?

Fashion & LifestyleBigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma shares her fitness routine

Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma shares her fitness routine