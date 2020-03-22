Here's what you all should know about Kanika Kapoor

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus a few days ago, has been criticised a lot by netizens for her irresponsible behaviour for not self-quarantining herself upon her return from London and then attending several parties in Lucknow. But there's a section of social media who have come in her support. Some of her friends have urged the trollers to show her empathy rather than slamming her.

For the uninitiated, Kanika, who is trained in Indian classical vocal music, is a popular Bollywood singer. She was born and brought up in Lucknow. At a young age of 18, she got married and shifted her base to London with her husband, Raj Chandok in 1997. The two met at Kanika's cousin's wedding.

After spending substantial time and giving birth to three children (two daughters, Aayana and Samara, and a son, Yuvraaj) , Kanika separated from her husband and returned to India.

She made her singing debut in 2012 with the song "Jugni Ji", which was the remixed version of Pakistani Sufi song "Alif Allah". And then in 2014, she actually shot to fame with the song "Baby Doll" from the Sunny Leone-starrer "Ragini MMS 2". Later she went on to sing chartbuster songs like "Chittiyan Kalaiyan" and "Lovely".

"I think I have a deep relation with pain... I really have seen a lot in life and I am usually not a person to sit down and cry.

"I do not complain, and rather try to find a way to resolve things. Finally, when I was on the verge of giving up, God gifted me with the opportunity to sing 'Baby Doll'. So yes, then I had no reason to give up," Kanika had earlier told IANS.

There was also a time when Kanika thought of ending her life.

"It happens when you have no money, are going through a bad divorce, and the lawyers are squeezing you to the limit. Plus, you have three kids, who have been thrown out of school because you haven't paid the fees.

Then, you fall sick. You hit a low and feel that there is nothing left. But, at the time, I got a lot of support from my mother, my brother, and a few friends," she had said.

