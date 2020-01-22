Ever since the first look of her upcoming film has come out, Alaya F has truly emerged as the new IT girl on the bloc.

From her looks that are making the statement to her promising character and acting skills on the screens, there is nothing that we are not loving! The promotions are in full swing and Alaya’s sartorial picks are winning our hearts.

All this while, Alaya had been winning away with different styles and looks. It was the first promotional look that told us, “oh boy!”. Going live on a chat with fans, the actress wore a classy romper in mud shade, printed pair of heels to go with and accessorized the look with statement hoops.

Her second look truly was a vision and the perfect inspiration we need to look breezy! With boho vibes to the look, in a front tie-down dress with suede boots to go with it. Every bit of this look is the perfect inspiration straight out of the promotions to every girl’s go-to look. Even in her picture, Alaya says it out loud, “Don’t move! Don’t move! It’s a near perfect picture!!!”

Her most recent look from the promotional spree has been out and about sensational while it also carries the cute vibes! In two coral separates, where the top is a bandeau and the pants are a perfect match with it. Alaya kept the make-up peachy and accessorised with a neckpiece.

The trailer of her upcoming comedy flick is receiving all the praises for its quirky take on modern relationships and Alaya’s promising performance. Looking absolutely stunning, Alaya is surely the promising star to look out for! From acting to fashion, teh actress is garnering all the appreciation.

Alaya F will be making her silver screen debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and the movie is set to release 31st of January 2020.