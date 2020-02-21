Giving promising performances with Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh and wowing the audiences with her performances, Ananya Panday is sure on delivering more and is having an exciting 2020 with a trail of promising projects.

Ananya Panday was already busy juggling between major projects being Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and, Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

And, recently announced yet another one in her kitty, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakinda and is now going to be seen juggling between three projects back to back. All we say- you go, girl!

The sensation has always been up for experimenting with various projects and always looks forward to bringing out the various characters to the audience. Apart from the films, Ananya is also the face of many well-known and iconic brands which will further add on to her already busy 2020.

The youth influencer has also been constantly raising her voice against social media bullying and has been making the use of her fan following in all the positive ways possible for her digital social responsibility initiative, So Positive which would also be on her commitment list.

The audience is extremely excited to see Ananya give her best yet again with round the clock busy year on her sleeve and enjoys massive fan following all across.