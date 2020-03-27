Here's why Kajol loves wearing sarees

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020 19:06:12 IST

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Be it off-screen or on-screen, actress Kajol has often seen wearing sarees. She says the six-yard outfit makes her feel more comfortable.

"I do love western outfits, but saree makes you stand apart in a crowd and I find them to be more comfortable and I prefer wearing a saree at every event possible.

"I have a different kind of attachment to sarees, so I keep purchasing them. And yes, I do have a substantial saree collection in which I am in love with," Kajol expressed her love for sarees.

On the work front, Kajol recently wooed the audience with the short film, titled "Devi". She will also seen making her Netflix debut in "Tribhanga".

