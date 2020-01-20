Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the most revered producers in the Bollywood but he is more than that, Sajid is multi-talented and not only has he tried his hand in different things but also succeeded in it.

As a producer, Sajid Nadiadwala has contributed to the industry with some of the best movies in Bollywood be it content-driven or massy entertainers, the latest examples of this are Super 30 and Chhichhore both of which were box office hits with quality content and Housefull 4 which was the biggest comedy entertainer of 2019.

Sajid has also done the screenplay for various movies produced by his production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment which recently completed 65 years in the industry. Sajid has done the screenplay for Housefull and Housefull 2 and also for Kick which was also his directorial debut. The producer has also written stories for Housefull, Housefull 2, and Lai Bhari.

Over its six and a half decades of existence, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has established a reputation as one of the most prestigious production houses in the country.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's next outing will be Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and will be directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is slated to release 6th March 2020.